The images have resonated around the world. Funeral pyres are burning non-stop across India, long lines of COVID-19 patients are outside hospitals due to shortages of oxygen and critical medicine, hospitals are overwhelmed due to the sheer number of COVID-19 patients. That is the urgency of the COVID-19 situation in India. Along with a shortage of oxygen and other critical medical supplies, there has also been a massive shortage in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines, with Indian officials having to close down vaccine sites due to extreme limitations or no supply of the vaccine.