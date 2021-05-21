newsbreak-logo
Animals

Senior Scene: Artists teach this old dog some new tricks

By Robert Bechtold
Daily Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI was one of those people who couldn’t draw. I’d drawn as a boy and quit when I was old enough to realize I wasn’t good at it. But, fooling around last summer with a sketchbook and pencil, I found that maybe I could draw, at least to some extent. I started with observational drawing, sketching random objects in the house, or I’d sit outside and draw a garden pot, a spading fork, a tree. Or overlapping foxglove blossoms drooping on the stalk. Some results pleased me, but mistakes and bad drawings chipped away at my confidence. Progress was slow, mostly because in jumping from one object to another I never learned to draw any of them well.

