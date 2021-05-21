Glass and the Hot Shop

The educational value of connecting works of art in the Flint Institute of Arts’ galleries to the hands-on studio experience has always been an essential part of the FIA’s mission. Since its founding in the 1800s, Flint has been known as a “maker” town, first for carriages and later for automobiles. For more than 90 years, the FIA has been a part of that tradition by fusing the experiences of object-making and art appreciation with an Art School and Museum. Over the years, we have continued to expand the Art School and Museum to provide lifelong learning opportunities that are a natural extension of the interests, skills, and abilities of our community.