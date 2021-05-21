newsbreak-logo
NYC proposal would raise gas prices to pay for Brooklyn pipeline despite a year of protests against it

Brooklyn Beat
 1 day ago

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) The New York Department of Public Service and National Grid filed a joint proposal on Friday that would increase the cost of gas for residents of Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of Queens and Long Island in order to pay for a pipeline that activists have been protesting against for about a year, BKReader reported.

Activists and politicians in Northern Brooklyn have pushed back against the pipeline that would transfer fracked gas through Brownsville, Bed-Stuy, Bushwick, Williamsburg and Greenpoint, according to Patch.

Protesters who would rather see investment in green energy alternatives shut down construction on the pipeline multiple times by physically obstructing workers or chaining themselves to the works.

Lee Ziche, an organizer with the Sane Energy Project non-profit that opposes the pipeline, said the proposal shows “exactly where the state stands.”

“The state thinks we should have to pay the $129 million that National Grid spent on Phases 1 to 4 through infrastructure that we opposed,” said Ziche. “Thousands of comments have said ‘not a single dollar.'”

Sane Energy Project estimates the rate hike will cost the roughly 1.9 million affected customers about $125 per year. National Grid estimates an $88 increase.

National Grid says the pipeline is necessary to maintain safe, reliable gas service to buildings in Brooklyn.

Critics see the rate hike as overly cumbersome as Brooklynites are recovering from the pandemic. Other worries include the potential for pollution should an accident occur and further reliance on fossil fuels.

The Public Service Commission will approve or deny the proposal after evidentiary and public hearings, where members of the community can voice their opinion on the project and rate hike.

The vote should take place in June or August.

