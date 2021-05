Let me see if I have this straight. The leaders of the Republican Party, of which I have been a registered member for over 50 years, have stated their belief that the message of the GOP is so unpopular with the mass of American voters that the party has no chance to win in a future election. The Republican Party is, in short, too out of touch with voters in Kansas and elsewhere to compete. Therefore, where the Republican Party has sufficient legislative strength, those legislators must ensure that we limit the people’s opportunity to those “we” consider safe.