newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

'Glass Menagerie' to be presented

Daily Star
 1 day ago

“The Glass Menagerie,” a memory play by Tennessee Williams, will be presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, and June 4 and 5. Performances will be available in on demand streaming using the password Glass for ticket orders. Tickets are $15 each. According to...

www.thedailystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneonta, NY
Oneonta, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Thomas
Person
Tennessee Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Glass Menagerie#Dreams Productions Friday#Tickets#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Learn about recently opened Fenimore Art Museum exhibit “Keith Haring: His Art and Times” from Chris Rossi, Director of Exhibitions & Gary Cassinelli, collector and owner of artworks in the exhibit.Free, registration required. Visit libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/2020/10/13/fovl-sunday-speaker-series-for-2020-2021/. BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. 24th annual book...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Puppet theater to return to Oneonta

A puppet theater with local roots will perform an old time musical with a modern message in Oneonta on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. The Catskill Puppet Theater, which has been around since the late 1970s, will be performing “The Villain’s Mustache,” which is described on their website as a “lively musical” and a “traditional old-time melodrama.”
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

TEDxOneonta Is Back With More Inspirational Speakers This Sept.

Last year was a such and isolating, disappointing year filled with COVID-19 related event cancellations for Oneonta and the rest of the world. One of my favorite events fell victim in 2020 to the pandemic: TEDxOneonta, an uplifting, non-profit event that brings in inspirational speakers from across the globe to share amazing, positive ideas.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor “Pet Show and Tell,” a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, via Zoom. Participants will be encouraged to talk about their pets and share what they like best about them. The required registration is...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

City of the Hills

Oneonta will be closing Main Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 15, in celebration of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College graduates. The street will be closed between Elm Street and Chestnut Street for the purpose of outdoor shopping and dining. Council to revisit mask ordinance. The Oneonta...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

EMS volunteer, NRA member, loving husband

Rick was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1949 to Henry and Hilma Aleksa Rumenapp, immigrants from Germany. As a teenager, he enjoyed raising beagles, working in the garden, going hunting and driving his cars. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1968, first working on a farm, then at the Jamesway Shoe Store and finally 40 years in multiple jobs on the Railroad including Penn Station in Selkirk, D&H in Oneonta, NYSW in Cooperstown, and D&H CP Rail in Binghamton. He spent his entire life in New York State, living in Oneonta, Milford and the last 35 years in Franklin.
Cooperstown, NYcoopercrier.com

Master Gardeners to hold annual plant sale

The Master Gardeners of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego County will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education and Outreach Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown. Because of COVID-19, shoppers will be required to check in,...