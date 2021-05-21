newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Providing medications for free leads to greater adherence and cost-savings, study shows

By St. Michael's Hospital
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFree access to essential medicines increases patient adherence to taking medication by 35 percent and reduces total health spending by an average of over $1,000 per patient per year, according to a two-year study that tested the effects of providing patients with free and convenient access to a carefully selected set of medications.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Plos Medicine#Canada#Health Costs#Health Care Costs#Healthcare Costs#Patient Care#Plos Medicine#Canadians#Advisory Council#Patient Adherence#Free Medications#Hiv Aids Medications#Free Distribution#Free Access#Essential Medicines#Treatments#Chronic Conditions#Health Spending#Universal Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HIV
Related
HealthMedscape News

Tips for Navigating Prior Authorization and Out-of-Pocket Costs for HFrEF Medications

As clinicians, we know the importance of promptly initiating treatment for our patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) to improve survival, rehospitalization, and medication adherence. Several generic drug combination therapies are available to increase patient access and treatment. Such cost-effective regimens include angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta-blockers, or mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists with loop diuretics, with or without the addition of digoxin. Moreover, in the past decade, a series of large randomized trials have shown the efficacy of newer classes of medications in improving health outcomes of patients with HFrEF. These newer medications include the I f inhibitor ivabradine (SHiFT study); the angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) sacubitril-valsartan (PARADIGM-HF and PIONEER-HF trials); the sodium-glucose transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors dapagliflozin (DAPA-HF study) and empagliflozin (EMPEROR-Reduced trial); and the soluble guanylate cyclase activator vericiguat (VICTORIA trial).
HealthTimes Union

TailorMed Launches New Service to Complement its Industry Leading Platform in Helping Reduce Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs, Provider Bad Debt

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. TailorMed, the leading financial navigation technology company that helps patients and healthcare providers remove financial barriers to care, today announced it has launched TailorMed Complete℠. The new service offers financial navigation experts to help healthcare organizations cost effectively secure funding for patients at risk of not affording care, while increasing revenue opportunities. Providers will be able to scale their financial navigation staffing, whether they’re understaffed, need to maximize opportunities at busy times or hire an entire team.
New York City, NYsciencecodex.com

Weighted "lottery" provides greater access to scarce COVID-19 medications

ATS 2021, New York, NY - A weighted "lottery" designed to increase access to the antiviral drug remdesivir during the May-July 2020 COVID-19 surge for those most affected by the coronavirus, including members of the Black, Latinx and indigenous communities, led to more equitable distribution of the badly needed medication, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
Maine StateWMTW

Study provides new insight on vaccine hesitancy in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — A newly releasedstudy from health care data analysis nonprofit Surgo Ventures examines barriers when it comes to vaccination for COVID-19. Nearly 18,000 people across the country, including Mainers, participated in the survey through Facebook. The survey and its findings are centered around five designated COVID-19 vaccine “personas”—The...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

FadeMD, The Leading Medical Marijuana Card Provider, Saves Patients A Fortune In California

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 2021, FadeMD works with physicians that have recommended and assisted hundreds of thousands of patients to obtain their medical marijuana card online with fully licensed physicians in good standing in their State at the lowest price. They are excited to announce that more California marijuana doctors have been added to their platform to provide tremendous financial savings and compassionate care to patients.
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID-19 has slowed medical innovations, study shows

In a new study for the journal Surgical Innovation, Associate Professor Toby Gordon of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School addresses the ways in which the pandemic, as she writes, has "severely weakened the surgical innovation pipeline and ecosystem." Gordon, a member of the Carey faculty since 2010, also has...
Public HealthGizmodo

Ibuprofen Doesn't Worsen Covid-19, Large New Study Finds

New research out Friday should relieve anyone worried about having taken over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen before becoming sick with covid-19. The large study found no evidence that recent prior use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) led to more serious illness or death among hospitalized patients with covid-19. Early on in...
Healthajmc.com

Assessing Erenumab’s Impact on Acute Medication Use, Health Care Resource Utilization

Results of a US claims database show erenumab is associated with reduced acute medication use and health care resource utilization. Erenumab is associated with significantly reduced acute medication use and health care resource utilization (HCRU) among migraineurs in a real-world setting, according to findings published in The Journal of Headache and Pain.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Study proves safety of hypertension drugs in COVID-19 era

Patients with high blood pressure have worse COVID-19 outcomes, and this led to speculation that some anti-hypertensive medications may pose increased risks to patients dealing with hypertension. In response, Dr. Morales and his collaborators within the Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics (OHDSI) community sought to examine COVID-19 outcomes in...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New method provides greater quality control and safety of heparin drug

A new method to analyze the blood thinning drug Heparin has been developed that can pinpoint contaminants more accurately and quickly, providing greater quality control and safety. An interdisciplinary team from the University of Nottingham's Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine have used the latest chemical imaging technology to identify contaminants...
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

Tip of the Week: Promoting Patient Adherence to Medications

It is important for pharmacists to understand the relationship between medication adherence and patient outcomes. This is not the first nor will it be the last thing you read about patient adherence to drug therapy. Assuring, or at least promoting or facilitating, adherence to medications is one of the most salient unmet needs in health care and is a true calling to the pharmacy profession. Therefore, it is useful to examine attempts to promote patient adherence in everyday practice and also within the context of specific value-added services led by pharmacists. It is that much more important for us to understand the relationship between medication adherence and patient outcomes.
Pharmaceuticalshealthing.ca

Study seeks healthcare provider views on medical cannabis

A new study is going straight to healthcare workers in the U.S. and Canada to get their input on their experiences with and advice about medical cannabis. The exploration is part of a recently announced study that will involve the Cannabis Center of Excellence, Inc. (CCOE), Medicinal Genomics and the University of Massachusetts’ Dartmouth Charlton College of Business, Cannabis Science and Technology reports.
HealthNature.com

Initial non-adherence to antihypertensive medications in the United States: a systematic literature review

An important component of hypertension management is the initiation and continuation of antihypertensive medications. Non-adherence during the long-term use of antihypertensive medications is well studied. However, there is a paucity of research about the frequency and clinical consequences of failing to take the first dose of an antihypertensive, a treatment challenge known as initial medication non-adherence (IMN). This systematic literature review summarizes the published evidence from 2010 to 2019 on the prevalence, associated factors, consequences, and solutions for IMN to antihypertensive medications in the United States. Of the fifteen studies identified, nine studies reported the prevalence of IMN, two studies examined patient-reported reasons for IMN, and four studies evaluated interventions aimed to lower IMN. It is estimated that 5–34% of patients do not obtain their new antihypertensive medications. Factors and reasons cited include patient demographics, patient beliefs or perceptions about medications, cost or financial barriers, and clinical characteristics, such as a new hypertension diagnosis or higher co-morbid disease burden. The clinical, economic, and patient-reported outcomes of IMN are not well researched. In addition, interventions to address IMN have yielded inconsistent results. Significant opportunities exist for further research into this dimension of patient behavior to better understand and address IMN to new antihypertensive medications.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Dapagliflozin did not significantly reduce organ failure or death in high-risk patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, did not significantly reduce the risk of organ failure or death or improve recovery in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing serious complications compared to placebo, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session. The researchers, while acknowledging the results were not statistically significant, said they were encouraged by the lower numbers of organ failure and deaths observed in patients treated with dapagliflozin and by favorable safety data.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

Project Twenty 21 Releases Findings: Cannabis Dramatically Improves Lives Of Patients With Debilitating Conditions

Project Twenty 21 has published its first findings in the accredited scientific journal Psychopharmacology. The project, poised to provide patients access to affordable medical cannabis treatment, was launched in 2019 at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in London. The UK's national medical cannabis registry is monitored by an independent scientific...