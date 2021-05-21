newsbreak-logo
StoryTap Technologies secures $2.3M seed round

By William Johnson
vantechjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoryTap, a video storytelling platform has raised a $2.3 million USD seed funding round, led by Refinery Ventures and co-led by StandUp Ventures. Refinery Ventures Managing Partner Tim Schigel and StandUp Ventures Managing Director Michelle McBane have also joined the StoryTap Board. Why it matters: Throughout the pandemic, approximately 20%...

