StoryTap Technologies secures $2.3M seed round

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Aryeo, a Boston-based proptech startup offering a platform to better manage, syndicate and utilize content in the real estate industry, announced today that it has raised $3.65 million in seed funding, led by Hyperplane VC and Amplo with participation from Contrary, Jon Oringer, founder of Shutterstock, and Bill Clerico, founder of WePay. Aryeo was started in 2019 by Branick Weix, Matt Michalski, and Brendan Quinlan, with a mission to modernize visual content in the real estate industry. The company provides software to agents, brokers and photographers, helping them create the most complete digital experience for properties. Following a successful launch, the platform hosted content for more than 1% of all U.S. home sales last year. Aryeo’s plans to use this recent round of funding, and its acceptance into the prestigious 2021 National Association of REALTORS® REACH scale-up program, to achieve wider adoption.