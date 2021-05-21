newsbreak-logo
East Grand Forks, MN

East Grand Forks housing development derailed after neighbors object

By Joe Bowen
Grand Forks Herald
 1 day ago

Homeowners in a southeastern East Grand Forks subdivision worry that the twin homes a developer hopes to build there might not fit in with the rest of the neighborhood. Roberton Construction asked city leaders earlier this year to rezone three single-family lots along Riverview Lane Southeast and then divide those lots into four parcels, upon which they’d build a total of two twin homes. City Council members on Tuesday, May 18, denied that request, which means the developer will either need to change the proposal or attempt to achieve it via a special permit that would give city officials a chance to attach specific conditions to the project without actually rezoning the land.

www.grandforksherald.com
Related
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

One Watershed, One Plan: Local decisions, local planning

One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P) is rooted in work initiated by the Local Government Water Roundtable (Association of Minnesota Counties, Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts, and Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts). In 2013, the Roundtable recommended that the local governments organize to develop focused implementation plans based...
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

MnDOT Project Manager to retire after 31 years of service

Minnesota Department of Transportation Project Manager Joe McKinnon recently announced his plans to retire on June 8, 2021, after 31 years of state service. McKinnon began his career in 1984 as a Project Engineer for Polk County and has spent almost all his career at MnDOT Bemidji headquarters. Throughout his career, he has worked in the areas of traffic, design, land management, planning and project management.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

River access, canoe launch work underway at Gentilly Bridge

As part of a previous round of grants awarded by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to the Red Lake River Corridor Group, of which the City of Crookston is a member, work is underway on an enhanced, safer river access/canoe launch at the Gentilly Bridge on Polk County Highway 11.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
East Grand Forks, MNKNOX News Radio

EGF residents could see future fee increases

Wastewater and sewer fees in East Grand Forks could climb a combined nine dollars a month under a recommendation before the city council. Increased costs for service are behind the bulk of the proposed increase. The plan would bump wastewater rates five dollars and storm water rates by four dollars....
East Grand Forks, MNGrand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks City Council member jailed after pleading guilty to breathalyzer refusal

An East Grand Forks official was jailed late last week after he refused to submit to a breathalyzer following an incident earlier this year. City Council member Tim Johnson was booked at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility on Friday, May 7, according to jail staff and records. He reached a plea agreement with a prosecutor in late April that stays a one-year prison sentence and puts him on probation for six years. Johnson’s probation calls for him to be incarcerated for 45 days, pay $785 worth of court fees, complete a chemical dependency assessment at his own expense this month, and generally stay away from mood-altering substances, bars and restaurants. Polk County Judge Jeffrey Remick signed off on the agreement on May 1.
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

Local/area briefs: RiverView reopens waiting rooms

RiverView on May 10 reopened its waiting rooms in all of its facilities. Patients will no longer need to call from the parking lot and wait in their vehicle until being called and told to come inside. Once inside, patients and visitors will continue to be screened following current COVID-19...
East Grand Forks, MNKNOX News Radio

EGF council comes up shot on mayoral veto of roundabout

With the clock ticking the East Grand Forks council is going back to the drawing board in trying to decide how to spend $860,000 dollars in federal road money. The council failed last night to override a mayoral veto on a plan to utilize the federal “subtarget” dollars on a Bygland Road roundabout plan.
East Grand Forks, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Corps of Engineers Recognizes East Grand Fork Resident

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected Virginia Regorrah, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, resident, and western area engineer, as one of its three Civil Servants of the Year for 2020. The St. Paul District presents this award annually to the top three...
Polk County, MNkroxam.com

POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE SELF-STORAGE FACILITY SOUTH OF FERTILE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS – The commissioners received information about the four conditional use permits from Jacob Snyder, Director of Planning and Zoning for the county. The first conditional use permit approved was for John Bohm. He is looking to build a garage larger than 800 square feet on a lot on Maple Lake. Snyder proposed approval with stipulations, including it cannot be used for a living quarters. Board unanimously approved.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Our view: Discussions on new bridge growing louder

Until leaders in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks can agree on a location for a new southside bridge across the Red River, they’ll remain a bit like the geography itself – close, but not yet together. But as a location has not yet been determined, funding for a bridge,...
East Grand Forks, MNGrand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks Sanford Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Sanford Health announced it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at a number of primary care clinics, including in East Grand Forks. Sanford East Grand Forks Clinic will offer vaccinations beginning on May 4. The vaccinations will be offered to eligible patients during their regularly scheduled primary care appointments. Patients can also call the clinic to schedule an appointment or walk in during clinic hours to receive the vaccine.
East Grand Forks, MNNorthern Light

City chooses roundabout for 2022 federal funds

After months of researching the options and costs and benefits of two projects the East Grand Forks city council chose the Bygland Road/Rhinehart Drive roundabout to use federal transportation funds. The discussions over the months included the sometimes quite strong opinions of the council members, which led to a close...