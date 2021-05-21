East Grand Forks housing development derailed after neighbors object

Homeowners in a southeastern East Grand Forks subdivision worry that the twin homes a developer hopes to build there might not fit in with the rest of the neighborhood. Roberton Construction asked city leaders earlier this year to rezone three single-family lots along Riverview Lane Southeast and then divide those lots into four parcels, upon which they’d build a total of two twin homes. City Council members on Tuesday, May 18, denied that request, which means the developer will either need to change the proposal or attempt to achieve it via a special permit that would give city officials a chance to attach specific conditions to the project without actually rezoning the land.