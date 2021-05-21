Eurovision finals: How to watch, plus videos of the favorites

Already: The Portuguese The Black Mamba reach the Eurovision final. The national representatives were one of the winning semi-finalists of the gala this Thursday, May 20th. The first step is taken. The Black Mamba won over the audience and was able to win enough votes to guarantee their presence in the finals of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest – a journey that NiT followed all day with the band, which you can check out in this article.