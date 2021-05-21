Eurovision finals: How to watch, plus videos of the favorites
The extravaganza that is the Eurovision Song Contest is back after a COVID hiatus, with the grand final to take place Saturday. What it is: A 66-year-old competition in which representatives of European countries (and a few geographic outliers) perform original songs that are voted on by viewers as well as an official jury. For many people in the U.S., their initiation was last year’s Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which yielded the Oscar-nominated song “Husavik.”www.marinij.com