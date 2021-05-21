newsbreak-logo
John Lennon And His Son Visited The Set Of ‘Happy Days’

Henry Winkler opened up about how starstruck he was when John Lennon and his son, Julian came to visit the Happy Days set. The visit was during an early season. Julian was already a big fan of Happy Days, so his dad put together a visit with the cast.

Julian wasn’t the only one who was so excited about the visit! Henry said, “All of a sudden, John Lennon just came to visit. And he brought with him Julian. He was so, um, he was so shy. And I didn’t know how to get into a conversation with John Lennon. Then I just started talking about his Imagine the album that he made, the solo album.”

The cast of ‘Happy Days’ got to meet John Lennon and his son Julian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seeAs_0a7ANaCY00
Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon, John Lennon watching the rehearsal for ROLLING STONES’ ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CIRCUS in England, 12/11/68 / Everett Collection

10 years later, Julian was on the Paramount lot once again and he visited Henry again! Ron Howard also spoke of the John Lennon visit. He said, “His son really wanted to see our set and meet Henry. Henry was desperate to meet John Lennon, too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaKJG_0a7ANaCY00
HAPPY DAYS, (clockwise from Top L), Henry Winkler, Tom Bosley, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, Ron Howard, Erin Moran, Donny Most, 1974-1984. (c)Paramount. Courtesy: Everett Collection

He continued, “I had nothing but admiration for John Lennon but I was nothing quite as fervent – for Henry it was a practically religious experience. I just said hello – it was all over in 10 or 15 minutes. Ringo and Keith Moon wandered onto our set a few years later, but they were in a state in which I wouldn’t expect them to remember very much of the experience!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tviVH_0a7ANaCY00
HAPPY DAYS, Anson Williams, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Donny Most, 1974-1984 (c)Paramount/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Years later, Ron directed a documentary about the Beatles called The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years. Can you imagine the meeting of such iconic stars? It almost seems unbelievable that they would meet!

