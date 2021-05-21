newsbreak-logo
Health

Does the vaccine work against the India variant?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – While much remains to be known about the India COVID-19 variant — called B.1.617.2 — it has stoked fears globally amid a major coronavirus crisis in the Asian country. How worried should we be if the variant makes its way to American shores, where more than 50% of...

Public HealthWSLS

The Latest: India's double whammy: Rising cases, few shots

NEW DELHI — India opened vaccinations to all adults this month, hoping to tame a disastrous coronavirus surge sweeping the country, but since then the pace of administering the shots has only dropped, with states saying they only have limited stock. New infections are still rising at record pace in...
Public Healthbcfocus.com

Indian Coronavirus Crisis Narendra Modi: The Lancet on the Corona Virus Pandemic in India and PM Modi Government: PM Modi Government Responsibility Corona Virus Outbreak in India

The second wave of the corona virus epidemic that arrived in India in the form of time has plunged the whole world. Scientists and researchers are trying to figure out how the situation got so bad. In an editorial in the prestigious journal “The Lancet”, responsibility for the epidemic was attributed to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the measures to be taken to deal with it in the times to come.
Public HealthBBC

WHO says India Covid variant of 'global concern'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant first found in India last year as a "variant of global concern". It said preliminary studies show the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study. The variant has already spread to more than 30 countries,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Expert warns further coronavirus waves in India ‘inevitable’

A top scientific adviser to the Indian government on Wednesday warned additional coronavirus surges are "inevitable," as hospitals plead for supplies amid record high cases and nearly 4,000 new daily deaths. Experts warn the true figures are likely up to 10 times higher. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday...
Pharmaceuticalsthepress.net

Vaccinations against COVID-19 proven safe

We’re proud of the collaborative work community health organizations have done to protect our community, and we’d love to see more of it. And we’re proud that our readers and thousands of other Delta residents have shown so much enthusiasm and willingness to get this vaccine. As California continues to...
Tech Mania

India’s ‘Double Mutant’ Coronavirus Variant Now Found In US

Double mutation B.1.617 variant, which is said to be driving a catastrophic COVID-19 surge in India, bringing its healthcare system down on its knees, has now been found in the United States, including in the Bay Area and at least 18 other countries and territories.
Public HealthVoice of America

More Contagious Variant Abets India’s COVID-19 Surge, WHO Says

India reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day Saturday, and a more contagious variant is partly to blame, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said. In an interview Saturday with AFP, Soumya Swaminathan warned that "the epidemiological features that we see in India today do indicate...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

No pandemic end in sight with raging outbreaks in India, Brazil

Fresh coronavirus waves showed no sign of abating Saturday as devastating surges in India and Brazil pushed daily infections and deaths to record levels. Despite the rollout of vaccines in many countries, Covid-19 is still wreaking destruction around the world, with close to 3.2 million lives lost and known infections soaring past 150 million. Asia has recorded the bulk of new cases, driven largely by the surge in India. The crushing outbreak, which now accounts for more than 40 percent of the world's new infections, has overwhelmed the South Asian nation's healthcare system and depleted critical oxygen supplies. Authorities on Saturday opened India's massive vaccination programme to all adults, but many states do not have enough doses to meet demand despite a freeze on exports of shots produced locally.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in a...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

Approved Vaccines ‘Respond’ to All COVID-19 Variants So Far: WHO

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccines approved for use in the United States and Europe show protection against all of the more infectious coronavirus variants known to be circling the globe, the World Health Organization said Thursday. "All COVID-19 virus variants can be controlled in the same way,...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?

Overnight, Boston-based pharmaceutical company Moderna announced a new supply agreement with Australia for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The deal includes ten million doses against the original strain of the coronavirus to be delivered this year. This vaccine has been widely used in countries such as Canada, United...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Pfizer vaccine ‘95% effective against coronavirus,’ real-world data from Israel shows

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide more than 95 per cent protection against infection, severe illness and death from Covid, according to a groundbreaking study in Israel.The middle eastern country currently leads the world in its inoculation programme, with more than half (56 per cent) of its population having already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Back in January, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a deal with Pfizer to send in-depth statistical results data in exchange for hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses a week. It has allowed experts to assess the jab’s effectiveness, on a...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

India's COVID crisis shows why even young people should get vaccinated

The race to reach herd immunity has always had a grander goal than simply preventing deaths caused by the coronavirus in its current form. The experience in India shows that this virus can mutate, and our vaccines might not be able to keep up. Evidently, these new mutations can seriously sicken young people much more than the original novel coronavirus.
CancerPosted by
MinnPost

For mRNA vaccines, COVID-19 might just be the beginning

One year ago, Minnesota was in the thick of its first wave of COVID-19 cases. New York had already been overwhelmed. People were still washing their groceries and quarantining their mail, and COVID-19 tests were just beginning to become more widely available. Nobody knew when — or even if —...
Public Healthnewslanded.com

India is one of the largest producers of COVID vaccine and yet faces major internal shortages

The worsening situation in India finally gained some stabilization around September 2020. Usually, when things start getting better, people become careless. The whole world is working towards eliminating this lethal virus, and hence basic list of precautious have been very well laid down but seems to have been very conveniently ignored in those ‘better times’. People were found without masks in public places like parks, restaurants, malls, and social distancing was severely compromised. On the other hand, the government was displaying misleading examples by conducting election campaigns without masks, the state-led conduction of the Kumbh Mela.