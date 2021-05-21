newsbreak-logo
Researchers warn that a rising number of doctors prescribing opioids for COVID long-haulers

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis medical researchers are worried about a possible spike in the opioid crisis because a growing number of doctors are prescribing painkillers to COVID-19 long-haulers. A joint study by the Washington University School of Medicine and the Veterans Health Administration is encouraging doctors to seek...

