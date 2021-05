Taxes may be one of life’s certainties. But paying to pay them isn’t. In many other countries, the government does the math for you and tells you how much to pay, at no cost to you (beyond the taxes you are paying in the first place). In America, the Internal Revenue Service asks you to guess how much to pay, then punishes you if you are wrong. You also have the option to pay third-party companies for software that helps you make a better guess at the number that the IRS could calculate on its own.