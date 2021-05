An Ocklawaha woman was arrested recently after threatening to fight people at a local bar. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to Paradise Bar and Lounge at 4596 S.E. Maricamp Rd. in Ocala and located an off-duty deputy who said he had been at the bar when 24-year-old Michaela Renee Matheney started grabbing him. He said Matheney exited the bar and started yelling, then attempted to run back inside several times to fight customers, the report says.