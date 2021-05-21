Guitar, Amp Recovered After Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25k Reward

Bassist Phil Soussan, who played on Ozzy Osbourne's "The Ultimate Sin" album and was credited with co-writing one of Ozzy's biggest hits, "Shot In The Dark", discussed his decision to leave Osbourne's band during a recent appearance on "The Five Count" radio show. Asked about the "weirdness" that went on between him and Ozzy's camp following his exit from the group, Phil said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Let me clear this up once and for all. There wasn't that much weirdness that was going on. I think what happened was I was in a position where I was not able to cut the deal that I wanted. I wanted to do certain things; I wanted to cut a certain type of deal. And kudos to Sharon [Ozzy's wife and manager]. Listen, she basically presented this to us in a very simple way. We were there, and we were being hired to do our best work — the best work that we could possibly do to make Ozzy sound and look as good as he possibly could. And we also knew that if we were not okay with that situation, there's probably three dozen people waiting in the wings that would gladly come along and do what we were doing."