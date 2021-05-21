newsbreak-logo
Guitar, Amp Recovered After Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25k Reward

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne took a shot in the dark, and it's paying off -- some of the music gear looted from a school with ties to his late pal, Randy Rhoads, has been recovered. Sources connected to the case tell TMZ ... Randy's first electric guitar and the original Peavey amp used for his "Quiet Riot" album were recovered earlier this week after someone turned them in to police. We're told the items have now been handed over to Randy's family.

www.tmz.com
Randy Rhoads
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne ‘Happy’ Rock HOF is Honoring Randy Rhoads’ ‘Genius’

Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his excitement at Randy Rhoads’ inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 class. "I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Sal Cirrincione of Premiere Radio Networks (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."
Guitar & amp belonging to Randy Rhoads found after being stolen in 2019

In late 2019, thieves stole various instruments and gear belonging to Randy Rhoads, including the very first electric guitar the late Ozzy Osbourne shredder owned. A year-and-a-half later, that guitar has finally been recovered. Rhoads’ sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of...
Randy Rhoads to Receive Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ‘Musical Excellence’ Award

Legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads has been selected to receive the Musical Excellence Award by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2000, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame added a ‘Sidemen’ category to their institution. The category, meant to recognize largely uncredited musicians, was transformed into the Musical Excellence Award, which is “given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”
Ozzy Osbourne: Sharon's 'been through the mill of it'

Sharon Osbourne has "been through the mill of it", according to her husband Ozzy Osbourne. The 68-year-old star left 'The Talk' in controversial circumstances after a heated exchange on-air about race, after she defended her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, but her spouse Ozzy has insisted she is "marching on".
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls His Unheard Dirty Comments For Randy Rhoads

Ozzy Osbourne praised his late bandmate and closest friend Randy Rhoads and made respectful comments for him after his to be receiving Rock Hall. In a new conversation with Rolling Stones, Ozzy has appeared to pay his tribute to Randy Rhoads after his posthumously incredible success. He touched on their first-ever meeting and first music writing together. The Prince of Darkness spoke respectfully for his oldest friend.
Randy Rhoads Original Guitar & Amplifier Prototype Have Been Recovered

Randy Rhoads' original 1963 Harmony Rocket and prototype of his signature Marshall have fortunately made their way back into the hands of Rhoads' family. The two items were stolen Thanksgiving night 2019 from the Musonia School of Music alongside a handful of other Rhoads-related items. While a portion of the items were recovered after being discovered in a dumpster nearby the school, the Harmony Rocket and Marshall remained missing.
Zakk Wylde reveals he will not be involved in Ozzy Osbourne's next album

In an interview with Guitar World last December, super-producer Andrew Watt revealed that – following his Grammy-winning work on Ozzy Osbourne's acclaimed 2020 album, Ordinary Man – he was "about halfway through" a second album with the Prince of Darkness. Aside from manning the boards on Ordinary Man, Watt also...
Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute to Randy Rhoads: 'I Owe My Career to Him'

Randy Rhoads’ masterful guitar solos and unique approach to heavy-metal riffing, which drew more influence from Bach than Black Sabbath, made him an instant guitar legend with the release of Blizzard of Ozz, Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 solo debut. He’d spent the previous couple of years struggling in an early lineup of Quiet Riot — the two records he recorded with them came out only in Japan — so the success of the album and its hit single, “Crazy Train,” was a feat both for him and for Osbourne, who was at his lowest point following his dismissal from Black Sabbath. Osbourne needed to hear only a few seconds of Rhoads warming up at an audition for him to offer the guitarist the job, and the pair formed an immediate bond. Together, they developed a vision for Osbourne’s solo music that has endured ever since.
Randy Rhoads' Missing Guitar Returned More Than a Year After Robbery

An electric guitar along with an amp which belonged to the late Randy Rhoads has been recovered, more than a year after the items were stolen from Musonia School of Music. AceShowbiz - An electric guitar and an amp once used by the late Randy Rhoads have been recovered, almost 18 months after Ozzy Osbourne offered up a $25,000 (£17,600) reward for their safe return.
Ozzy Osbourne’s $25K reward goes unclaimed after stolen Randy Rhoads gear is returned to family

Some of the musical gear that belonged to Ozzy Osbourne’s late and legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads has been recovered, nearly a year-and-a-half after it was stolen. The guitar hero’s first electric guitar, a 1963 Harmony Rocket, and a prototype of his rare signature Marshall Amplifiers head, were turned into police and then given back to the Rhoads family this week.
Black Sabbath ‘Panicked’ When They Heard About Randy Rhoads Crash

Geezer Butler remembered how Black Sabbath “panicked” when they heard about the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads during a radio report in 1982. Sabbath were on tour in the U.S., as was Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist, when the guitarist in the singer’s band died in an accident. Crew member Rachel Youngblood and pilot Andrew Aycock also lost their lives. At the time, acrimony remained between Osbourne and his former Sabbath bandmates following his dismissal in 1979.
PHIL SOUSSAN Sets Record Straight: 'I Never Sued' OZZY OSBOURNE

Bassist Phil Soussan, who played on Ozzy Osbourne's "The Ultimate Sin" album and was credited with co-writing one of Ozzy's biggest hits, "Shot In The Dark", discussed his decision to leave Osbourne's band during a recent appearance on "The Five Count" radio show. Asked about the "weirdness" that went on between him and Ozzy's camp following his exit from the group, Phil said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Let me clear this up once and for all. There wasn't that much weirdness that was going on. I think what happened was I was in a position where I was not able to cut the deal that I wanted. I wanted to do certain things; I wanted to cut a certain type of deal. And kudos to Sharon [Ozzy's wife and manager]. Listen, she basically presented this to us in a very simple way. We were there, and we were being hired to do our best work — the best work that we could possibly do to make Ozzy sound and look as good as he possibly could. And we also knew that if we were not okay with that situation, there's probably three dozen people waiting in the wings that would gladly come along and do what we were doing."
Ozzy Osbourne Listens To Isolated Randy Rhoads Guitar

This clip is from a few years ago…but I only stumbled upon it recently. It’s a scene from Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour where Ozzy finds isolated guitar tracks from the late, great Randy Rhoads. It’s really cool to see just how much Ozzy still cares for his former, legendary...
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is 'Forever In Gratitude' To Randy Rhoads

Ozzy Osbourne is applauding his late-guitarist Randy Rhoads, who was just announced among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2021 Musical Excellence Award recipients. Randy, who co-wrote Ozzy's first two solo albums, Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, died in a 1982 plane crash in Florida at age 25 while on tour with Ozzy. Randy's virtuosic guitar playing and singular creativity launched Ozzy's solo career on a high, and the Prince of Darkness has never forgotten.