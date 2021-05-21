newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Global Trend Ambassador Patti Carpenter To Receive Industry Achievement Award at 2021 Retailer Excellence Awards

Furniture Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. Gift for Life, the gift and home industries’ sole charitable organization, today announced that global trend ambassador Patti Carpenter will be honored with its 2021 Gift for Life Industry Achievement Award during Gifts & Decorative Accessories’ 70th Annual Retailer Excellence Awards (REA), taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 3.

www.furnituretoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Interior Design#Design Director#Program Director#Marketing Director#Retail Industry#Creative Director#Furniture Today#The Gift For Life#Serrv International#Advisory Board#The Kaleidoscope Project#Designer Showhouse#Bipoc#Covid#Reas#National Stationery Show#Oprah Daily#Awards#Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
RetailFurniture Today

Bedding Conference honors 3 as Retail Giants

HIGH POINT — The 2021 Furniture Today Bedding Conference is wrapped up after three days of education, networking and celebrating those in the bedding industry. Among those celebrated this year were three retailers named as Bedding Retail Giants:. Long’s Bedding and Interiors, a single-store operation in New York City. I’m...
BusinessStamford Advocate

DTC Marketing Firm Bluewater Achieves Success in Distributing bamix® Blenders

Tampa Bay Digital Marketing Agency Helps bamix to Top Ratings in U.S. Hand Blender Category. Bluewater, a DTC marketing, and advertising agency and the distribution partner of bamix® of Switzerland, announced today that the 100% Swiss, hand-crafted hand blenders company has received top ratings in its product category from the Chicago Tribune and other industry analysts.
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Carrie Freeman receives Global Impact Award

Young Presidents’ Organization announced Carrie Freeman, Co-CEO of SecondMuse, as the recipient of the organization’s Global Impact Award. Freeman is a 1993 graduate of Montezuma-Cortez High School. The award recognizes members’ impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO impact that is both sustainable and scalable. Freeman is at the helm of...
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Demeine Estates Announces Philana Bouvier as President

Demeine Estates Welcomes Dynamic Industry Leader, Wine Innovator, and Diversity Advocate. Napa Valley, CA (May 20, 2021) — Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philana Bouvier as President. Bringing with her nearly two decades of experience in the wine industry and forward-thinking leadership, Bouvier will be responsible for overseeing all brands and distribution channels within Demeine Estates. Founded by the Lawrence Family and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr., Demeine Estates serves and supports a dynamic and growing portfolio of historic, legacy wineries that share the common goal of producing the most expressive, highest quality wines with a focus on sustainability.
Real Estatestarheraldnews.com

Archer Realty agents receive awards for excellent performance

Julie Courtney, Principal Broker and Joe Difani, Sales Agent of Archer Realty recently received awards for outstanding performance for 2020. To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/
Industrynationaljeweler.com

Fura Gems Launches Membership-Based Marketing Program

Austin—Fura Gems is launching a new program designed to help grow the colored stone market. The new Fura Marketing Council comes in response to a recent survey MVI Marketing did on behalf of the colored stone miner. Ninety-three percent of consumers surveyed said they love emeralds, rubies, and sapphires, and...
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: New CEO at National Lutheran Communities & Services; LifeSpire Names Chief Marketing Officer

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
BusinessTimes Union

Ada Strengthens Management Team Naming Jennifer Kline Shernoff as Senior Vice President of Product and Design

New product leadership accelerates platform strategy with launch of integrations for Oracle and Intercom. Ada, the leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), today announced the hiring of seasoned leader, Jennifer Kline Shernoff, a customer experience, product, and technology leader as Senior Vice President of Product & Design. The company also announced a series of no-code handoff integrations (known as Ada Glass) with leading CX platforms from Oracle and Intercom.
Economymartechseries.com

Firework Announces New Advisory Board to Drive Growth

Firework, the leading short video web stories platform for digital publishers, businesses, and media buyers, announced the formation of a strategic committee of advisors. This advisory board consisting of pioneers from the media industry and thought leaders in the digital marketing, advertising, e-commerce, and livestream spaces will work closely with leadership teams to shape strategy and business priorities. Their additions underscore Firework’s mission to disrupt the monopoly that the big tech walled gardens have on short video web stories content.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Preferred Commerce Hires Veteran Chief Marketing Officer

Preferred Commerce Adds Veteran Business Development Strategist, John Behling, as New Chief Marketing Officer. As Operations Ramp Up, Management Team Welcomes the Addition of Results-Driven Seasoned Executive. WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed...
Businessprweek.com

Golin expands creative and strategy team

CHICAGO: Interpublic Group agency Golin has expanded its creative and strategy teams with several hires in its Chicago office that will lead its largest accounts. Giulia Magaldi and Frank Garcia are joining Golin from advertising agency Gut as creative directors. The duo will lead creative for McDonald's and work closely with Shadab Wajih, who joined as associate art director in May.
Businessselectscience.net

Industry News: Biorbyt receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Biorbyt has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its outstanding achievements in international trade. This prestigious award recognizes Biorbyt’s ongoing commitment to the global life sciences research community, and endorses the company’s goal of becoming the ‘go-to’ supplier for high-quality biological reagents that meet the needs of ground-breaking research.
Lifestylefranchising.com

Making the Switch from Restaurants to Service Brands

In this newsletter, we’ll be asking service brand franchisees why they chose to invest in this sector, why they selected the brand (or brands!) they did, and for their advice to anyone considering investing in a franchised service brand – whether as a first-time franchisee or as a veteran operator seeking opportunities to diversify their portfolio.
YogaAdWeek

How Inclusivity Can Drive Growth, Community, and Brand Advocacy

Angelic Vendette is the Vice President and Head of Marketing at Alo Yoga. She was formerly Head of Social Media Marketing and Influencers of Stitch Fix. As part of the CMO Reboot Playbook: Authentically Connecting With Community, Angelic dives into why inclusivity and diverse representation were crucial for growing and engaging their Stitch Fix community.
RetailWallpaper*

The Uniqlo philosophy: ‘Our products should be made for all’

Uniqlo enthusiasts profess an affinity for many of the elements that comprise the global retailer’s output. Some laud its hard-to-beat thermal wear (Heattech), the softness of its affordable cashmere, the breathability of its AIRism basics, the colourful spectrum of its soft cotton T-shirts, or the featherlight form of its padded layered jackets. Not forgetting the high-end energy of its diverse design collaborations, which span partnerships with brands including Jil Sander, Marimekko, Lemaire, JW Anderson, musicians and artists such as Billie Eilish and Takashi Murakami, and institutions such as The Louvre.
Skin Carebeautypackaging.com

Dr Botanicals Natural Skincare Brand Launches on Walgreens Website

Dr Botanicals, a UK based natural skincare brand known for its superfood packed range, has announced a retail expansion which includes a Spring/Summer launch on Walgreens.com. The LGBTQ+ owned vegan and clean skincare brand initially launched its US website, us.drbotanicals.com, back in 2019 and recently expanded its Apothecary collection into Kroger.com and Verishop.com. Additionally, the brand also recently launched on Canada’s Hudson’s Bay, known as TheBay.com.
AdvocacyGreenwichTime

The Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Program to Diversify Entry-Level Job Pool

The Entertainment Industry Foundation partnered with Crewvie, a global hiring platform for entertainment professionals, to establish the EIF Careers Program. Its goal is to increase the number of underrepresented candidates in entry-level film and television production jobs, with future efforts set to include entry-level corporate and administrative roles. “We are...
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Cvent announces Integration with Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM)

DUBAI - Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced its integration with the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of tourism in Dubai. Organisations that leverage Cvent’s event marketing and management platform to manage their virtual, in-person, or hybrid events will now be able to host an event in Dubai with ease and in compliance with local government regulations.