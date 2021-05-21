Global Trend Ambassador Patti Carpenter To Receive Industry Achievement Award at 2021 Retailer Excellence Awards
This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. Gift for Life, the gift and home industries’ sole charitable organization, today announced that global trend ambassador Patti Carpenter will be honored with its 2021 Gift for Life Industry Achievement Award during Gifts & Decorative Accessories’ 70th Annual Retailer Excellence Awards (REA), taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 3.www.furnituretoday.com