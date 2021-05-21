newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Edward E. Scott

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 1 day ago

AUSTINTOWN — Edward E. Scott, 70, died peacefully Wednesday (May 19) at home from diabetes and congestive heart failure. Edward was born Feb. 27 1951 in Rochester, Pa., the son of Eugene and Sarah (Shouse) Scott. He was a graduate of Simi Valley High School in California and worked on...

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

