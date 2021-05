Blizzard will show off two hours of Overwatch 2 gameplay on May 20, including a first look at changes to the game's PvP mode. Announced by new director Aaron Keller in a short development update, the livestream will begin on May 20 at 12pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern / 8pm UK (that's May 21 at 5am AEST). It will focus on PvP, and will include footage of changes coming to the mode – and will serve as our biggest public look at the game since it was announced. You'll be able to watch the stream with us on IGN.