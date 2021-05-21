newsbreak-logo
"DALE GAS”: The first Korean, Hispanic, Romanian and Dominican collaboration

allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joint Venture, Lennis Rodriguez, Ruby, and Hyemin cross borders and unite voices and talent in this intercontinental pop anthem. The mix of urban and K-pop gives the song an exotic and original air to flood with positive energy in difficult times. In these uncertain times "Dale Gas" is a...

www.allkpop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican#Romanian#America#World Music#Korean#Hispanic#Spanish#The Joint Venture#Cat Music#Collaboration#Asia#Anthem#Europe#Hyemin Cross Borders#Gas#Song#Producers#Base#Positivism#Positive Energy
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Adventure Club, Kaivon stake the first collaboration flag with ‘Never Be Alone’

On April 24, live from Dubbi’s Stage, Adventure Club reclaimed the crowd test format temporarily stolen by the COVID-19 pandemic to assess a certain ID’s impact on the attendees assembled at the Texas festival. The duo’s declaration that the unreleased material would arrive in just two weeks’ time was met with shrill cheers, and as the smoke dissipated and the lights dimmed with the conclusion of Adventure Club’s live stint, festival goers would begin a countdown that now expires with the revelation of “Never Be Alone.”
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Korean Girl Groups Itzy And (G)I-dle Score Their First Bestselling Albums In The U.S. Simultaneously

On the most recently published Top Album Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the full-lengths and EPs that sold the most copies in the past tracking period, nine of the spots inside the top 10 are occupied by new releases, with names like Thomas Rhett, DJ Khaled, Royal Blood, Gojira and even the Grateful Dead all collecting additional successful titles. Only Carrie Underwood manages to hold on inside the loftiest space, as her recent release My Savior drops from No. 2 to No. 4.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

8 Electronic Music Artists Share What Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month Means To Them

Due to the recent rise in anti-Asian violence, the gravity of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) feels amplified. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month initially began in 1977 when a resolution was introduced to the House of Representatives, however, it only advocated for the celebration to last for 10 days. In 1991, George H.W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress to extend the celebration to a month, deeming that the honorary celebration would last a month in May 1991 and May 1992. Later, May was officially designated as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in 1992.
Musicunesco.org

Jazz at the heart of Caribbean Dialogue and Cultural Integration

For Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca, celebrating International Jazz Day with a concert bringing together some of the most important musicians in the Caribbean was a dream come true. “What this concert reflects is our desire to integrate, to integrate the Caribbean. I am very happy, very grateful," Fonseca declared as...
Musichypebeast.com

A Burgeoning Rap Scene Is Breaking Out in Dubai

Tac would like to make something clear about his life in Dubai. “I’m really broke. We’re all broke as f*ck here.”. As a rising rapper in a city so often viewed as the nucleus of global wealth, he feels like something of an outlier. But Tac is part of an emergent musical subculture in the region: one that is unravelling the stereotypes about the Middle East, and carving out a space for itself in the process.
Designers & Collectionsallkpop.com

Kang Daniel is selected as the first Korean cover model for special editions of 'Rolling Stone Korea' and 'WWD Korea'

On May 21, ‘Rolling Stone Korea’ and ‘WWD Korea’ both announced Kang Daniel as their cover model for the magazines’ upcoming special editions. Pop culture magazine Rolling Stone launched its Korean edition in 2020 and recently published its first issue featuring P Nation artists on its cover. Now, the cover of Rolling Stone Korea’s first-ever special edition issue will feature Kang Daniel.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lion Tamer Viciously Attacked at Circus Show

A circus lion went rogue in front of a terrified audience during a performance in Russia. Watch the horrifying video here. Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my. Three animals we would surely not want to get too close to, tamed or not. However, what started as a fun and entertaining circus act quickly turned for the worse when a lion brutally attacked the tamer during a show in Russia.
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

This Korean man's guide to London slang is amazing

Korean Billy is a YouTuber who teaches English dialect and slang to non-speakers, often with the amusing results that ensue when an outsider puts your everyday under a microscope. Billy knows exactly what he's doing, and has you in stitches. Specifically Billy explains the London dialect that he calls 'Roadman'.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

How to visit a Korean bathhouse for the first time

Traditional bathhouses are an essential part of contemporary Korean culture. Literally “heated rooms”, these jjimjilbang (찜질방) are where locals come to unwind, hang out and engage in a whole host of health and beauty rituals that go far beyond a quick soak. A Korean bathhouse attracts grandmas and young couples alike. Read up on the towel techniques and Korean bathhouse etiquette to experience your first-time jjimjilbang visit like a local.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Christophe Hutin Curates France's Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale, Highlighting “Communities at Work” in Europe, Asia, America and Africa

The French pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale, “aims to reflect on the meeting between architectural know-how and the inhabitants’ own experiences of their living spaces”. Curated by Christophe Hutin, the intervention entitled “Communities at Work” will provide an immersive experience with the help of images in motion. Using five specific case studies on different continents: in Europe, Asia, America, and Africa, the exhibition presents a journey into a world where communities transformations their own living spaces, without following any formal schemes designed by an architect.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Furniture Brand Sundays Collaborates with Scott Sueme On Its First Artist Collab

Canadian furniture brand Sundays is rising the ranks in the North American furniture space for its timeless, minimalist and accessible furnishings, including sofas, chairs, tables, beds, rugs, and privacy screens. Today it’s launching its first installment of creative collaborations, starting with Scott Sueme, a Vancouver-based painter who focuses primarily on color. The Checkers rug is the first of three in the new collaboration.
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Keith Haring And Converse Celebrate The Power Of Creativity With First-Ever Collaboration

In mid-January, Converse teased a number of collaborators for its Spring/Summer 2021 lineup. Among it, names like Kim Jones and Comme des Garçons PLAY, but most recently, Keith Haring has been announced as partnering with the Boston-based brand for the first time ever. This collaboration’s inaugural drop includes four footwear products, four apparel items and the launch of the Converse By You Chuck 70 customization program.
Designers & CollectionsInterior Design

Textile Designer Marisol Centeno Sees Design as an Agent of Change

By her own admission, textile designer Marisol Centeno is a Romantic, committed to the idea of design as an agent of change—a source of aesthetic, social, and cultural innovation. Equipped with a degree from Mexico City’s Universidad Iberoamericana, Centeno began working for a commercial textile manufacturer but soon discovered that in her homeland there was not much of a relationship between design and the industry. “I felt the need to implement responsible creative and production processes for the types of textiles I wanted to bring to life,” she reports. So in 2012, she founded Bi Yuu, a rug and textile company where the products are designed and made in close col­laboration with an art­isanal workshop in Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca, fulfilling her vision that “multiculturalism, craftsmanship, and industry can have a dialogue.” After almost a decade producing colorful flatweaves in Mexico, Centeno has globalized her outlook by teaming up with GoodWeave International—an organization dedicated to ending illegal child labor in the textile industry—to establish a relationship with a workshop in Bhadohi, India, for the production of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs. The result is Anhelo, a capsule collection comprising two hand-tufted wool and bamboo-silk rugs, which have now been joined by a hand-knotted rug—Bi Yuu’s first. The geometric designs are inspired.
Drinksgratefulweb.com

ROCK ON, THE FIRST-EVER BEER COLLABORATION BENEFITING SWEET RELIEF

Crosby Hops, an integrated hop merchant and processor in the Pacific Northwest, today announces the first annual Rock On beer collaboration benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers. Crosby Hops will contribute 100% of the profit from select Rock On hops purchased through July 1, 2021 to Sweet Relief.
MusicWNMT AM 650

French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

ZURICH (Reuters) – French techno musician Teho found an unusual place to end his pandemic hiatus – hitting the high notes from a 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peak in the Swiss Alps. Teho, 30, braved sub-zero temperatures to perform from a small platform at the Glacier 3000 venue atop Scex Rouge,...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Bong Joon Ho to Direct First Animated Movie, a Korean-Language Deep Sea Adventure

Bong Joon Ho is stepping into the world of animation for the first time by partnering with Korea’s VFX production house 4th Creative Party to direct a new animated feature, ScreenDaily reports. The news was confirmed by the VFX studio. Per ScreenDaily: “The full CGI animation will deal with the drama that arises between deep sea creatures and human beings.” Bong previously worked with 4th Creative Party on his features “The Host,” “Snowpiercer,” and “Okja.” The studio is also known for collaborating with Park Chan-wook on “Oldboy,” “Stoker,” and “The Handmaiden.”