The Brooklyn Nets recent struggles have made one thing clear: if they’re going to win a championship, they’re going to need a healthy James Harden leading the way. The Brooklyn Nets have not looked great recently. However, when James Harden first injured his hamstring in a March 31 game against the Rockets, the Nets were on a tear. Even without Kevin Durant, who missed several weeks due to his own hamstring injury, the Nets had won 18 of their last 21 and often looked like the best team in the league.