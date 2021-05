Max Verstappen believes Red Bull are facing their most difficult weekend of the season so far after setting the fourth-fastest time in practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. He set a best time of 1’12.081 on the first lap of his qualifying simulation in the middle of the second practice, despite catching Mick Schumacher at the end of his lap. It left him second-fastest behind Carlos Sainz Jnr at the time, though Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton later went faster than him.