The increased technological advancements have made it extremely easy to start new businesses in recent times. The Ecommerce space has tremendously evolved to a whole new level introducing numerous new businesses. It has gained widespread global acceptance, and it is now ‘the new way of doing business. Dropshipping is among the new ideas that have gained popularity among eCommerce sellers and it is gradually gaining acceptance. Buyers nowadays prefer shopping online as it is more convenient and easy to get what they need from where they are.