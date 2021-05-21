newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

UL economist predicts job growth to increase by 3% in Acadiana

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIrsS_0a7ALsly00

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Business has released its quarterly Louisiana Economic Activity Forecast , which predicts that job growth is projected to exceed 3% in Acadiana over the coming year.

The report on the second quarter of 2021 by Gary Wagner Acadiana Business Economist with UL Lafayette states that despite job gains that were slower-than-expected in the first quarter, the outlook for the national economy continues to strengthen.

Over the next four quarters, professional forecasters now expect the U.S. economy to grow at a pace not seen since the early 1980s, states the report.

Wagner says that economic conditions in Louisiana are also more favorable now than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began as a result of this improved outlook.

The state is projected to gain almost 71,000 jobs in the next four quarters with job growth projected at more than 3% for each of the state's metro areas except for Alexandria and Houma-Thibodaux.

According to the report, the total statewide share of COVID-related job losses that have been recovered is at 45%.

The projected growth of the Louisiana GDP is 4.9% for the first quarter of 2021.

The outlook for tax collections and home prices have also strengthened.

Over the next year, quarterly tax collections are generally expected to grow at an annualized rate exceeding 10%, according to the report.

Home prices grew at an annualized rate of 4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and are expected to remain above 3% for the forecast horizon.

You can read the full report here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gdp#Us Gdp Growth#The Economist#Job Growth#Business Growth#Economic Outlook#Houma Thibodaux#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe#Facebook Follow#Job Gains#Gdp#Economic Activity#Covid Related Job Losses#Professional Forecasters#Quarterly Tax Collections#Metro Areas#Home Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
KATC News

Nonfarm employment shows signs of recovery one year after pandemic began

BATON ROUGE – Preliminary data for April 2021 released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows that Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment figure was estimated to be 1,837,000 jobs. On the one-year anniversary of the lowest employment level of the pandemic, the data shows a gain of 127,400 jobs from the April 2020 estimate of 1,709,600 jobs, according to the Department. of Labor. The data also shows a gain of 1,700 jobs from the March 2021 figure of 1,835,300.
PoliticsPosted by
KATC News

Mixed Opinions: Back-to-work bonus

Republican House lawmakers are pushing a new proposal through the capitol to offer Louisiana residents who stop receiving unemployment extra cash to go back to work. This barter, however, could mean no more unemployment benefits for a while.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
The Current Media

Is the tide turning for North Lafayette?

When it rains it pours. That’s, of course, literally true in Louisiana but figuratively true over the last month in North Lafayette. Several high profile economic development headlines have come out of the area. The latest: a local e-commerce company is taking over vacant Walmart Supercenter building on the Thruway.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Completeful set to purchase former Walmart building on Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette, LA— Today, local officials announced Completeful, a drop shipping fulfillment service, is under contract to purchase the former Walmart building on Evangeline Thruway and will consolidate operations from three Lafayette Parish facilities to the building. The company currently has 100 full time employees with plans to fill an additional 100 positions this year. During peak production periods, the company may have as many as 500 employees with the addition of seasonal hires.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.