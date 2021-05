In response to the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) revised guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon OSHA have revised and published their new guidance for those fully vaccinated. A fully vaccinated individual is defined as a person who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the single dose vaccine, and at least 14 days have passed since the final dose received. Under the Oregon OSHA guidance, Oregon businesses do not need to require masks or physical distancing for fully vaccinated visitors or customers. In an important deviation from the CDC’s guidance, businesses or employers who want to lift the face covering and physical distancing requirements must confirm the vaccination status of any employee that will be subject to the new guidance.