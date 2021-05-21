newsbreak-logo
Retire In Style With Lessons From A $4 Billion Advisor To The Rich

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might think the pandemic kneecapped your retirement planning. But if you change your mindset, you might use this difficult time to improve upon your golden years. How? In working with her mostly high-net worth clients, Mariner Wealth Advisors Principal and Senior Wealth Advisor Valerie Newell found many used the Covid-19 pandemic as a time to prioritize happiness, not assets, in retirement planning. That's partially due to the powerful rally in global markets that boosted portfolios. But it's also the result of clients realizing what's most important in retirement planning.

