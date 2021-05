Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators 5/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Caroline Hurricanes will have their fourth match with the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2:30 PM EDT. This is the first match series for both teams in the postseason and as of the moment, Carolina is dominating the rink by winning two of their three meetings. The team was defeated last Friday to a score of 4-5. Sebastian Aho scored the first shot for the team in the 1st period of the game. Carolina is 1st in the Central Division standings with a record of 36-12-8.