As the NBA regular season winds down, and the Celtics continue to sputter to the finish line, it appears more and more likely they’ll be destined for the play-in tournament. Much like the First Four in March Madness, the NBA play-in tournament is designed to provide compelling matchups featuring teams that weren’t quite good enough to make the initial field but weren’t quite bad enough to be out of the playoffs entirely. As UCLA showed this NCAA Tournament, when it went from the First Four to the Final Four, a deep run isn’t out of the question. Of course this is the NBA, and it’s often more difficult for lower-seeded teams to make some noise.