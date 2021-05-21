newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Carter continues to shine

By Jim Colony
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

So just how good has Jeff Carter been since Penguins GM Ron Hextall stole him from the L.A. Kings for two draft picks? I’d say you can look it up but you don’t have to.

www.audacy.com
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Nick Bonino
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Ron Hextall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#L A Kings#Pittsburgh#Penguins Gm#Pens#Carts#L A Kings#Display Tonight#Pure Goal Scoring Ability#Draft Picks#Success#Philly#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLJanesville Gazette

Joe Starkey: Surprises galore as Penguins wrap up stellar regular season

Like many, I had the Penguins pegged as a borderline playoff team, largely because of the stiff competition in the rugged NHL East Division. If you’d have told me they would lose important players left and right, including Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin, Kasperi Kapanen, Brandon Tanev and Jason Zucker for nearly 100 games combined — and that their defense would fall apart nine games in — I likely would have predicted a playoff miss.
NHLFrankfort Times

Carter, Lagace help Pens clinch home ice in first round

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a very impressive season. They are at the top of the MassMutual East Division heading into Monday night’s action and should have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Still, there’s a level of uncertainty...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, raised by a nurse, holds special spot for healthcare workers

Mike Sullivan will always remember the night he found his mother, Myrna, on the back deck wearing slippers and a nightgown — and wielding a hammer. She had asked Mike and his high school buddies to tear down the old deck at their home in the coastal community of Marshfield, Mass., and build a new one. But when summer jobs and baseball games pushed that chore to the back burner, Mrs. Sullivan got tired of waiting. Out in the darkness, she started ripping up the deck boards herself.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Fab 15; Penguins happy but not satisfied with playoff streak

Mike Sullivan insisted the Pittsburgh Penguins would take a minute to enjoy clinching their 15th straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in major North American professional sports. Not really. The postgame routine following Thursday night’s 5-4 overtime win against Washington that assured the Penguins of a chance to compete...
NHLsemoball.com

Jeff Carter, Maxime Lagace leads Penguins past Sabres, 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Jeff Carter scored, Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular-season finale.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Ron Cook: Penguins have every reason to believe they are Cup contenders

There are no guarantees at playoff time. We all know that. Think back to 1993. The Penguins went into the postseason with five Hall of Fame players — six, if you want to count Jaromir Jagr — and a Hall of Fame general manager and coach. They were a 119-point team and finished the regular season on a 17-0-1 roll. They took out the New Jersey Devils in the first round but were stunned by the New York Islanders in seven games in the second round. It was the most hurtful series loss in franchise history. It denied an amazing team a shot at a third consecutive Stanley Cup.
NHLESPN

Carter, Lagace help Penguins beat Sabres, clinch 1st in East

PITTSBURGH --  Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch first place in the East Division when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Now, ‘the fun starts’ for Pen­guins

There are no guarantees at playoff time. We all know that. Think back to 1993. The Penguins went into the postseason with five Hall of Fame players — six, if you want to count Jaromir Jagr — and a Hall of Fame general manager and coach. They were a 119-point team and finished the regular season on a 17-0-1 roll. They took out the New Jersey Devils in the first round but were stunned by the New York Islanders in seven games in the second round. It was the most hurtful series loss in franchise history. It denied an amazing team a shot at a third consecutive Stanley Cup.
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS BLAST SABRES AS CARTER SCORES FOUR

The Penguins need every point they can get in their push for the top spot in the NHL East, and they claimed two more points last night, again grabbing the lead in the division with a pounding of the Buffalo Sabres. Paul Steigerwald has the recap. Coach Mike Sullivan says...
NHLJanesville Gazette

Six stats that shaped the Penguins’ season

Before the season began, we identified the key areas that could swing the Penguins’ season in one direction or the other. We called it, “Six stats that will shape the Penguins season.”. Now, after a 56-game sprint, how did they do?. Well, after revisiting those stats it’s clear that not...
NHLNHL

Inside Scoop: Penguins' Hockey Moms Share Stories

In honor of Mother's Day, we talked to some of the women who not only raised great hockey players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but wonderful young men as well. Sally Guentzel, Betsy Rust, Deb Dumoulin and Jen Marino were gracious enough to share some their favorite stories and memories involving their sons from over the years.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Jeff Carter's goal lifts Penguins over Sabres

Jeff Carter scored and goaltender Maxime Lagace stopped all 29 shots he faced Saturday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the visiting Buffalo Sabres 1-0 as both teams concluded the regular season. Pittsburgh (37-16-3, 77 points) clinched at least second place in the East Division and home-ice advantage for the...
NHLNHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate 5/1

Both teams were pleased about certain aspects of their Thursday night performance, and the top spot in the East Division standings will again be on the line when the puck drops tonight. Both teams enter tonight's tilt with 69 points and a share of the division lead. "I thought we...
NHLchatsports.com

Where Jeff Carter’s four-goal game ranks in Penguins history

When Jeff Carter was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers at 11th overall back in 2003, his teammate John Marino was just six years old. We didn’t just say that out to make him (and us) feel old, but to emphasize how much he’s accomplished. In 16 NHL seasons, he’s played over 1,000 games and scored nearly 400 goals. He’s won two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014), led the NHL in game-winning tallies (12 in 2008-09) and scored eight hat tricks.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Finish Season With Maxime Lagace Debut Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finished the 2020-21 season with a 37-16-3 record after a 1-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The game was not ideal for the Penguins, as they seemed to get outplayed all game. However, all that matters is that they got the win. Here are some things to note from this game.