California State

CA will drop distancing and capacity restrictions on June 15

By Jessica Yi
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago
California’s top health official now says the state drop its social distancing and capacity restrictions when the state reopens and drops the color-coded tier system on June 15.

www.audacy.com
