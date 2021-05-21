Beachfront Oversized Walkout Butler Villa Suite
The Beachfront Oversized Walkout Butler Villa Suite qualifies for:. Revel in the ultimate beachfront vacation, in a magnificent villa suite directly overlooking the sea. With the sophistication of a colonial manor and the stylishness of contemporary appointments, this oversized villa suite is its own privileged sanctuary with your very own butler, where you can walkout directly onto your patio and the white sand beach beyond. Natural stone floors feature custom area rugs that accent handcrafted mahogany furnishings and British Colonial touches, with a spacious seating area and a dining table for two. The bathroom has a walk-in shower & soaking tub. Found on the ground level, these suites open to a furnished, private terrace adjacent leading to the silky white sand beach.www.travelpulse.com