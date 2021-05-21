Wolves v Manchester United: match preview

What may have been a nothing game against Manchester United now has huge significance for Wolves and those lucky to be attending Molineux. Nuno Espírito Santo is waving goodbye to Wolverhampton. Yes, its bye-bye Black Country, auf wiedersehen West Midlands. The M54 beckons to pastures that may be distinctly based in north London. But enough speculation, Nuno’s fine four seasons have completely transformed the club and brought a wonderful Portuguese flavour to Wolves. One that has made the club a force in the Premier League and the fans can only hope it lives on after he departs. Some ugly crying may be the required tonic over a Pastel de Nata or two when the dust finally settles. Graham Searles.