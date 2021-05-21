How to Dress like Halston's Muses

It seems inevitable that reviews for Halston, the new Netflix biopic about the eponymous fashion designer, will end up comparing the career of its subject to that of its most famous executive producer: Ryan Murphy. Although this miniseries is created by playwright Sharr White and based on author Steven Gaines’s biography Simply Halston, it comes as part of Murphy’s ridiculously large Netflix deal. And at this stage of his career, simply saying the name “Ryan Murphy” means something. The shows he has produced (with others) for FX like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and Pose helped TV fans come to associate his name with boundary-pushing and the promise of a you-ain’t-seen-nothing-like-it story. Teen dramedies like the WB’s Popular and Fox’s Glee trafficked in the sardonic and gave that genre more bite.