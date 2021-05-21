How to Dress like Halston's Muses
Early on in Netflix's Halston, Ewan McGregor's Roy Halston quips that you simply can never have too many muses—and many muses he did truly have. From his close friend and confidant Liza Minnelli, to his creative collaborator Elsa Peretti, to the models he favored like Bianca Jagger, Karen Bjornson, and Pat Cleveland, what's clear is one thing: though they may differ in personal style, to be a Halstonette meant quite unequivocally that you were an icon in your own right.www.townandcountrymag.com