How to Dress like Halston's Muses

By MaryKate Boylan
townandcountrymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in Netflix's Halston, Ewan McGregor's Roy Halston quips that you simply can never have too many muses—and many muses he did truly have. From his close friend and confidant Liza Minnelli, to his creative collaborator Elsa Peretti, to the models he favored like Bianca Jagger, Karen Bjornson, and Pat Cleveland, what's clear is one thing: though they may differ in personal style, to be a Halstonette meant quite unequivocally that you were an icon in your own right.

Variety

Krysta Rodriguez on Playing Liza Minnelli and How ‘Smash’ Prepared Her for ‘Halston’

“Getting out of my own head should be the title of my autobiography.”. That’s the first thing Krysta Rodriguez says in a Zoom conversation about her new role as the legendary Liza Minnelli in Netflix’s limited series “Halston.” To be fair, though, this quick quip is in response to a question posed about whether preparing to portray such a well-known figure is as much mental as it is physical.
Who is designer Ed Austin? Halston's boyfriend featured in Netflix show

Who is designer Ed Austin? People want to know more about Halston’s former lover after Netflix released a new miniseries about the fashion icon. Ed Austin, a designer in his own right, is perhaps most well-known for his relationship with Roy Halston Frowick, more commonly known simply as Halston, one of the US’s most renowned designers.
Inside Halston and Liza Minnelli’s Moving, Real-Life Friendship

Halston and Liza Minnelli were inseparable in the 1970s and most of the ’80s—he in all-black ensembles and sunglasses, she in his shimmering designs. There they were, smiling and dancing inside Studio 54; smoking long cigarettes in V.I.P. banquettes and striking poses at gala premieres; even holding hands at Andy Warhol’s memorial service. Dazzling, dominant talents in their respective creative fields, Halston and Minnelli synched almost immediately.
Halston Premiere Recap: Brand Awareness

It seems inevitable that reviews for Halston, the new Netflix biopic about the eponymous fashion designer, will end up comparing the career of its subject to that of its most famous executive producer: Ryan Murphy. Although this miniseries is created by playwright Sharr White and based on author Steven Gaines’s biography Simply Halston, it comes as part of Murphy’s ridiculously large Netflix deal. And at this stage of his career, simply saying the name “Ryan Murphy” means something. The shows he has produced (with others) for FX like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and Pose helped TV fans come to associate his name with boundary-pushing and the promise of a you-ain’t-seen-nothing-like-it story. Teen dramedies like the WB’s Popular and Fox’s Glee trafficked in the sardonic and gave that genre more bite.
Vogue Magazine

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who have lamented the lack of a fabulously chic, binge-worthy new series in the wake of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit have a brand-new hit to look forward to this spring. Halston—a five-part biopic from Ryan Murphy—lands on May 14, spilling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known mononymously as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) onto our small screens. Ewan McGregor plays the title role, flanked by “Halstonettes” Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the throbbing trailer, here it is in all of its bedazzling, F-bomb-dropping glory.
Netflix's Halston: Miniseries Review

All episodes of Halston are available on Netflix. Of Ryan Murphy's Netflix shows to date, stemming from his landmark production deal, including Ratched, Hollywood, and two seasons of The Politician -- Halston is the most traditional and streamlined. It's also, at a mere five episodes, the most restrained in terms of its structure. Aside from a winning performance by lead Ewan McGregor as celebrity fashion designer Roy Halston, the result is a rather by-the-numbers rise and fall biography that hits all the notes, beats, and themes you expect it to.
How to dress as funky and fun as Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain's fashion has played a major role in new aesthetics — a simple scroll down her Instagram profile proves it. When the world saw Emma Chamberlain wearing a crew neck and flared leggings — or yoga pants, as some of us know them by — the world went out and bought crew necks and flared leggings.
How Halston's Costume Designer Re-Created Every Iconic '70s Style Moment to a T

New York-based costume designer Jeriana San Juan is behind the fashion in Netflix's new miniseries Halston, which explores the life of the iconic American designer in the '70s. San Juan, who has also worked on shows you might have heard of such as Saturday Night Live and Gossip Girl, created mostly every piece you see in the five episodes, which were written by Ryan Murphy and directed by Daniel Minahan.
Watch Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli Performing ‘Liza With a Z’ in

Well, that's one way to kick off a show. Check out a clip of Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli performing “Liza With a Z” from the premiere episode of Halston, streaming on Netflix May 14, above. Below, cast members Rodriguez, Ewan McGregor, and David Pittu chat with Playbill about the performance, meeting with Liza herself, and the Ryan Murphy series’ other hidden theatre connections.
Halston’s Costumes Are The Ultimate Ode To Studio 54 Glamour

It’s no small job to try and capture the legacy of a figure like the fashion designer Halston in the span of a five-episode series. An Iowa-born milliner-turned-fashion designer and mainstay of disco-era New York nightclub Studio 54, the late Roy Halston Frowick changed the face of American fashion in the ‘70s. His bias-cut, glamour-forward designs were worn by fashion icons like Liza Minnelli, Elsa Peretti, Pat Cleveland, Anjelica Huston, and Bianca Jagger. But while hedonistic excess is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Halston, severe minimalism and luxurious fabrics were the touchstones of the brand. And that’s exactly what Jeriana San Juan brought to life when creating the costumes for the Halston series.