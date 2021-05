Britney Spears has dethroned Justin Timberlake in a popular meme to kick off the month of May. Each year, social media roasts Timberlake by posting a meme quoting the song "It's Gonna Be Me" from the 2000 album No Strings Attached by former bandN'SYNC. In the song, Timberlake sings the line with a unique emphasis on the word "me" pronouncing it as "May." According to the database Know Your Meme, someone posted the meme on Tumblr in 2012 and it caught on, with President Obama and Timberlake himself sharing it in good fun.