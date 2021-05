For the Houston Texans to have success during the 2021 NFL season, one of the players on offense who will need to make an impact is Jordan Akins. The tight end is entering his fourth season with the Texans after being a third-round pick in ’18, and since then he’s shown at times his ability to be a starter for this franchise. Now with Darren Fells, Jordan Thomas and others gone from the team, this upcoming season is the chance Akins deserves, and that is to be the main No. 1 focus at tight end.