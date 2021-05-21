Anyone in Simcoe-Muskoka who got their first COVID-19 vaccine before March 17 can now book a second dose
Anyone who got their first COVID-19 vaccine with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) before mid-March can now book a second dose. The Health Unit announced Friday it is starting to book second dose appointments for those who received their first shot at a local community clinic prior to March 17. Those who received their first dose after the 17th will have to wait until the provincial system allows second dose bookings.barrie360.com