Anyone in Simcoe-Muskoka who got their first COVID-19 vaccine before March 17 can now book a second dose

QUESTION: "My son-in-law received his first Pfizer shot in January, but never got his second. Can he still become fully vaccinated?" - Susan. ANSWER: "If for whatever reason you have not received your second dose of vaccine and it was due many weeks or even months ago, you can still go ahead and get that second dose of vaccine at any time. We do recommend you do that so you can have maximal protection that the vaccine affords."