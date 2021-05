Cast on this timeless Fair Isle knitted tie – it’ll be his favourite choice for sure! You can’t beat the stylish finish of a hand knit and a knitted tie is no exception. Work the knitted tie pattern in DK super wash wool so it is easy to clean and maintain but will look brilliant with its patterned Fair Isle finish. We’ve got a handy knitting char to help you work raw knitted tie pattern using DK wool, but you can change the colours to match your recipients suit style or why not make a knitted tie for yourself for the next time you want to rock to executive knit look?