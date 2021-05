Bill Warrior retired in 2020 after 40 years of service with City of Palo Alto Police Department Animal Control Division. In 2009 Bill became a volunteer docent for California State Parks at the Angel Island Immigration Station National Landmark. Bill became interested in volunteering at the Immigration Station after discovering his grandmother-in-law, the late Fern Mock of Palo Alto, was held in detention at Angel Island upon her arrival in San Francisco from China in 1926. In 2008 Bill researched the immigration history of his grandmother-in-law, and with found documents and memories shared by Fern he hopes to share with you the immigrant experience of a courageous young woman.