New York City, NY

Danny Meyer on the New Future of New York City Restaurants

By Emily Jane Fo x, Joe Haga n
Vanity Fair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, when restaurateur Danny Meyer first stopped by Inside the Hive, the restaurant industry—and every industry, really—was in peril. He’d just laid off 2,000 employees, closed all of his restaurants, and had no idea how they could pivot or when things would get better. This week, he joins cohost Emily Jane Fox to discuss preparing to operate at 100% capacity as a vaccinated New York City roars back to life and how he thinks the business will change forever.

