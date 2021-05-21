Why Bill Maher Will Be Missing A Second Episode Of ‘Real Time’ This Week
Bill Maher will once again be missing an episode of Real Time for the second Friday in a row. The late night talk show host once prided himself on never missing a single episode of either Real Time or his former show Politically Incorrect, but that streak that he’s maintained since 1993 has come to an abrupt end. Maher was diagnosed last week with COVID-19, which is somewhat surprising considering the fact that he had recently gotten the vaccine.www.gossipcop.com