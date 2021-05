The Artesian’s Track and Field team competed in the Morgan County Meet on Tuesday taking the runner up position on the night. Carson Heath took home 1st place finishes in the 1600m and 3200m runs. Second place finishes on the night went to Tyler Cox in the 200m sprint, Logan Worzella in the 400m dash, 4×100 Realy team of Cox, Worzella, Adam Field and Dylan Rhoden, 4×400 Relay team of Heath, Worzella, Joey Stremming, and Jackson Fry, and Silas McFarland in the Long Jump. Third Place finishes went to Carson Bennett in the Pole Vault, Field in the High Jump, Heath in the 800m run, Rhoden in the 200m sprint, and the 4×800 Relay team of Griffin Worzella, Everett Renner, Easton Collier and Jonah Wolfe.