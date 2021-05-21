Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

Incredibly beautiful home situated on 3.8 acres conveniently located just 3 miles from downtown Buena Vista. The well appointed designer kitchen highlights the open floor plan with incredible views of the collegiate peaks. The main house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The first floor owners suite has an entrance to the private enclosed patio complete with hot tub and a gas fire pit. The upstairs is great for entertaining, it boasts a game room with wet bar, pool table, bedroom, full bathroom, bonus room and a large south facing deck. The home also features air conditioning, sound system, security system and an irrigation system for the trees and bushes. The detached garage has a gorgeous lock off studio apartment that can be used as income producing rental. With a 3/4 bathroom and its own gas fireplace it offers a your guests their own personal space. Back your RV into the oversized garage and bring your toys for all of the recreational activities that surround this incredible mountain estate.