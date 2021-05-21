newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

TravelPulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRiviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Riviera Honeymoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. This stunning suite is beautifully arranged for maximum space and luxury whilst enjoying some of the finest ocean views in the Caribbean. Each comes with its own personal butler and comprises an enormous living room, wet bar, flat-screen TV and sitting area with French doors leading onto the oversized balcony where sun loungers, seating area and extraordinary views of the Caribbean Sea await. The expansive bedroom offers similar luxuries with a king-size four-poster bed, flat-screen TV and an open plan bathroom that boasts a sunken Roman-style whirlpool, walk-in shower, his and her sinks and a separate make up parlor.

