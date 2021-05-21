newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Play ball! City of Barrie to reopen outdoor amenities for Saturday following Thursday’s provincial thumbs up

By Brett Glover
barrie360.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Barrie will reopen many outdoor recreation facilities just in time for some long weekend fun in the sun. Following Thursday’s release of the province’s new reopening plan that allows outdoor recreation to resume, Barrie City Hall says it will open outdoor sports fields, baseball diamonds, beach volleyball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, skateboard parks, and pickleball courts for use on Saturday, May 22.

barrie360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamonds#Play Ball#Outdoor Recreation#Parks And Recreation#City Parks#Barrie City Hall#Outdoor Sports Fields#Skateboard Parks#Beach Volleyball Courts#Pickleball Courts#Tennis Courts#Basketball Courts#East Bayfield#Gas Dock#Mayor#Community#Eastview#The Sun#Fun#Boat Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisweyburnreview.com

Golf courses, tennis courts among Ontario rec facilities set to reopen

The phone started ringing at the Red Lake Golf and Country Club just moments after the Ontario government gave the go-ahead for many outdoor recreation facilities to reopen starting Saturday. Clubhouse manager Colin Hodgson said golfers were thrilled that they could finally book tee times. "You know when you can...
Albuquerque, NMnewsradiokkob.com

Outdoor City Pools to Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Saturday, the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department announced that all eight of its outdoor pools will officially reopen for recreational swim on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Historically, outdoor pools have always opened Memorial Day weekend, but closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant gates stayed closed last year.
Politicsthechronicle-online.com

Operators scramble to get outdoor spaces ready for Saturday reopening

Sport fields, golf courses and splash pads are among the outdoor spaces that will reopen Saturday in a much-anticipated relaxation of the province’s ban on many outside activities amid the pandemic’s third wave. But the change, and its timing, is also causing headaches across the region. Beach towns are bracing...
Fairfield, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Soldier Mountain opens long-awaited bike park

Soldier Mountain near Fairfield is unveiling its highly anticipated new mountain bike park today, May 21. The resort had planned to open its bike park last summer, but the occasion was postponed when the 2,112-acre Phillips Creek wildfire ravaged the area last August. Starting today, the Soldier Mountain bike park...
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Dunton River Camp Reopens June 1st with New Amenities and Experiences

With April showers giving way to May flowers and the splendor of Colorado’s warm-weather season, Dunton Destinations announces the reopening of Dunton River Camp for the season starting June 1, 2021. The seasonal tented camp will welcome the summer season with a new bar, Barbara’s Bar, a re-imagined Farm House lodge, and a pre-pandemic booking model welcoming individual tent bookings and buyouts. In addition to the physical upgrades to the property, Dunton River Camp will also play host to wellness and adventure activations that showcase the resort’s stunning location on the banks of the Dolores River in the San Juan Mountains of the Colorado Rockies.
Buffalo, WYSheridan Media

Buffalo City Council OKs Fees for Outdoor Pool

During their meeting Tuesday evening, Buffalo’s City Council voted to approve a recommendation from the Pool Board to implement a fee schedule for the Municipal Outdoor Pool. Pool Board member Travis Lawrence explained to the council why the board was looking at a fee schedule for the pool, which has...
Lifestylenny360.com

Watertown’s splash pad in Thompson Park on Tuesday

WATERTOWN — The splash pad in Thompson Park will be open for the season today. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The $440,000 splash pad has been popular since it opened three years ago, with the city and the Friends of Thompson Park each providing $170,000 for its construction and the state kicking in $50,000 in funding.
TravelThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance: Trail rides and ribbon cuttings

The St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance in celebrating two big trail openings in May with ribbon cuttings, rides and picnic in two of the most scenic spots in Florida!. On Saturday, May 22 we celebrate the completion of the DeLeon Springs Section of the Loop and the connector to DeLeon Springs State Park. Join us for a ride on the beautiful, shady Spring to Spring section from Fichter Trailhead to DeLeon Springs for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, to be followed by free entry to DeLeon Springs State Park and picnic lunch with optional swimming in the spring. #bikedeleonsprings.
Farrell, PAThe Herald

Farrell holding city clean-up day Saturday

FARRELL – The Farrell Strategic Planning and Economic Development Committee will be having its annual Beautification Day Saturday. The committee plans to continue the clean-up throughout the summer. They are asking for the support of all community residents, because every block in the city matters. The committee is reaching out...
Brentwood, TNNashville Parent

Renovation Project at Brentwood Indoor Sports Complex Now Complete

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) completed an over year long renovation project at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way, this spring opening a new 10,608 square foot gymnasium. Complementing the facility’s existing Olympic sized competition and training pool; wellness center and five, indoor tennis...
Trafficfayettevilleflyer.com

City adding new parking lot at Kessler Mountain Regional Park

Crews are currently at work on a project that will add 83 more parking spaces at Kessler Mountain Regional Park. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Beaver Watershed Alliance on the project, which features a low-impact design parking lot on the east corner of the soccer fields near the roundabout entryway.
Politicsissaquahhighlands.com

Central Park Pad #3 Turf Replacement Project Starts June 4

The Central Park Pad #3 turf replacement project will start June 4 and continue through mid-August. It is a lifecycle maintenance project that resembles removing and replacing the carpet in a home. At Pad #3, contractors will remove the old artificial turf carpet and infill, and install a new artificial turf carpet, pad, and infill (an organic cork and sand mix).
Travelvisitannapolis.org

Enjoy Your Own Private Pavilion at the Park

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks encompasses more than 140 parks and sanctuaries including larger regional parks, community parks, nature areas, two swim centers, two golf courses and wide ranging programming designed for all to enjoy the thousands of acres of land that fall under the department’s jurisdiction. Did you know you can carve out a piece of it all to yourself? At least for a day, that is, by reserving one of the Parks’ outdoor pavilions for a private event.
Flagstaff, AZnau.edu

Grab a green tag: Annual Abandoned Bike Roundup begins

As the spring semester wraps up, Capital Planning and Campus Operations will hold the annual Abandoned Bike Roundup to collect bikes left behind by students. The goal of the program is to reduce bike thefts over the summer by rounding up abandoned bikes. To avoid a bike accidentally being collected, the bike owner must place a green tag on the bike through mid-May. Green tags are free and can be picked up at the front desk of University Union or University Transit Services.