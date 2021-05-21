Play ball! City of Barrie to reopen outdoor amenities for Saturday following Thursday’s provincial thumbs up
The City of Barrie will reopen many outdoor recreation facilities just in time for some long weekend fun in the sun. Following Thursday’s release of the province’s new reopening plan that allows outdoor recreation to resume, Barrie City Hall says it will open outdoor sports fields, baseball diamonds, beach volleyball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, skateboard parks, and pickleball courts for use on Saturday, May 22.barrie360.com