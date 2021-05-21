UPDATE: Dam breach in Iberville Parish stopped

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Clint Moore tells ABC that the Aquadam breach has been stopped. Concrete barriers were put in place of the Aquadam to help stop flood waters from moving into the Bayou Pigeon area.

The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted, the parish council says, but Moore couldn't say when it will be safe for all residents to return. Many residents stayed in the area to work and help put sandbags together for the breach.

500 homes are in the affected area that was evacuated, but all homes might not have taken on water or flooded, Moore says.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The State Fire Marshal's Office assisted local emergency responders in Iberville Parish as flood waters move in.

They say fifteen SFM deputies were on the ground in the Bayou Pigeon area of Iberville Parish assisting the fire department there with getting residents out as high water threatens homes.

"We are utilizing five boats and our high water vehicle for this mission. Please keep this community and our responders in your thoughts today," SFM says.

The Iberville Parish Council’s Office of Emergency Preparedness issued the mandatory emergency evacuation for all Bayou Sorrel residents south of J R Drive and all Bayou Pigeon residents.

Those residents were sent to the Carl F. Grant Civic Center Red Cross shelter located in Plaquemine, which will be open for residents throughout Friday night.

Aquadams were put in place to help hold back water along LA 75. According to the Advocate, An artificial dam failed Friday morning at Bayou Sorrel and high water from the Intracoastal Waterway poured over the temporary structure.

The evacuation is affecting around 1,300 people.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel