TORRINGTON – The Torrington City Council met for its second meeting of the month on Tuesday, May 18, where they approved the first reading of the budget in a 4-1 vote. With the first reading of the budget in the books, the council will still have some work to do with the budget before voting on its final reading on Tuesday, June 15. The budget was passed in a 4-1 vote with the lone no vote coming from Councilman Dennis Kelly.