New York Governor: $3.5 Million to Support Local Climate Action
Governor Cuomo Announces $3.5 Million Now Available to Support Local Climate Action. New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new initiative designed to accelerate action on climate change by making $3.5 million available for contractors to provide technical assistance to municipalities working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. Selected contractors, called Climate Leadership Coordinators, will support climate action at the local level through outreach, education, planning, capacity-building, and assistance with project implementation.stl.news