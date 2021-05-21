newsbreak-logo
Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- A letter written by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E = mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than $1.2 million, about three times more than it was expected to get, Boston-based RR Auction said Friday. Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at...

Sciencewiltonbulletin.com

Groundbreaking Albert Einstein Letter Sells for $1.2 Million at Auction

How much would you pay for a letter written by Albert Einstein that contains the groundbreaking equation E=mc2 ? It’s worth remembering that this phrase had significant impacts on the world of math and science, causing many to rethink beliefs they had previously held after they delved into Einstein’s thinking.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Newly discovered letter reveals Albert Einstein’s views on birds, bees, and physics

MELBOURNE, Australia — No single individual may be more synonymous with the term “genius” than Albert Einstein. Born in Germany, but forced to flee Europe during the Nazi occupation, Einstein ended up becoming one of the greatest physicists of all time. Now, a letter he wrote in 1949 has been discovered, revealing some of Einstein’s thoughts on various topics.
ScienceGizmodo

Albert Einstein Ponders Birds and Bees in Previously Unpublished Letter

In 1949, a 70-year-old Albert Einstein shot off a message to England-based radar researcher Glyn Davys. The topic wasn’t physics or radar—it was birds and bees and the way those animals navigate. The letter was published earlier this week in the Journal of Comparative Physiology A, after being shared with...
EducationPosted by
Newsweek

'I'm 13, I Have an IQ To Rival Einstein'

Although I don't remember myself, my mom tells me I began reading at the age of one and started writing when I was 3 years old. She actually has a book I wrote and illustrated when I was 3. Apparently I brought it in to my nursery class to show my teacher at the time. My mom still loves showing it to people, which is embarrassing.
Einsteinfinebooksmagazine.com

Einstein Archives of Ludwik Silberstein up for Auction

Boston — RR Auction is proud to present the Einstein Archives of Ludwik Silberstein—a remarkable collection of correspondence focused on the theory of relativity. The sale is highlighted by a rare letter in which Einstein writes his famous equation, "E = mc2," the only known example in private hands. Everyone...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Previously unseen Einstein letter reveals interest in navigation of migratory birds and bees

How do animals like birds and flying insects - some of which undertake enormous migratory flights - find their way around our planet?This question is still being answered today, but it is something which interested Albert Einstein, who suggested that understanding how these animals navigated could lead to important scientific discoveries.Einstein’s interest in the study of animals has been revealed in a short, previously unpublished letter which he sent to radar researcher Glyn Davys. His widow, Judith Davys, shared it with researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne Australia.The research team said recent discoveries “back up Einstein’s thinking 72 years ago”.RMIT...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Long-Lost Letter Reveals Einstein Predicted The Discovery of Animal Super Senses

Decades before we knew birds could 'see' Earth's magnetic field, Albert Einstein was discussing the possibility of undiscovered super senses in his fan mail. A long-lost letter from the famous scientist to an inquiring engineer in 1949 has turned out to be extraordinarily prescient in both the field of biology and physics. The original enquiry from engineer Glyn Davys, which started the correspondence, has since been lost, but judging from Einstein's reply, Davys' question had something to do with animal perception and what it can tell us about the physical world. "It is thinkable that the investigation of the behaviour of migratory birds...
Sciencelareviewofbooks.org

Seeing Time: Einstein’s Theory of Relativity for Beginners

Reimagining Time: A Light-Speed Tour of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. WHICH CAME FIRST, the chicken or the egg? As the authors of Reimagining Time make clear, one of the most important conceptual advances of the 20th century was to note that we cannot lose sleep over philosophical questions like this until we have nailed down what it means for two things to occur simultaneously, never mind for one thing to occur before the other. And it was the crucial insight of a Swiss patent clerk named Albert Einstein that the simultaneity of two events — not to mention the passage of time, and even the physical dimensions of objects — was actually relative to the frame of reference of the observer. This overthrew a good 250-odd years of scientific consensus regarding the Newtonian structure of the space and time and still remains something of an intellectual challenge for the uninitiated. It is the purpose of this book, an imaginative collaboration between a graphic artist and a professional physicist, to help us get the underlying principles straight.
Astronomyquantamagazine.org

How Gravity Is a Double Copy of Other Forces

As far as physicists have been able to determine, nature speaks two mutually unintelligible languages: one for gravity and one for everything else. Curves in the fabric of space-time tell planets and people which way to fall, while all the other forces spring from quantum particles. Albert Einstein first spoke...
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Why Peter Drucker Is The Albert Einstein Of Management

The greatest thinkers in history are those who sum up vast arrays of previously unconnected phenomena in a single sentence that is surprising at the time, yet obvious in retrospect, and understandable by everyday people. In physics, Albert Einstein illuminated the structure of the universe with “E=MC2”. Copernicus transformed astronomy with his insight that the Earth rotates around the Sun, not vice versa. In articulating the principle of gravity, Isaac Newton clarified what was hiding from us in plain sight.
Astronomyniagaranow.com

Dr. Brown: Henrietta Leavitt's leading role in mapping the universe

We need maps, whether the maps embedded in our brain’s temporal and parietal lobes based on past experiences, tried and true paper maps or these days embedded in GPS devices in our cars and smartphones. They all work. But what about mapping something as enormous as the universe? That’s the...