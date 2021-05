Kin Loch Farmstead, Western New York’s first lavender farm, was born in the Spring of 2018 when we planted 2,000 lavender plants on the front parcel of our 37 acre plot. We specifically chose this land because of its sandy soil, which is perfect for lavender, a plant indigenous to the sandy soils of the Mediterranean. Our location along the Niagara Wine Trail also blesses us with the same fertile land and microclimate that makes the Niagara Escarpment perfect for growing grapes and apple orchards.