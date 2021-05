I am not a screen-free mom. My son received an iPad at the age of three and we never really looked back. When I gave birth to my daughter more than a year ago, I didn't waver on my stance. Technology is unavoidable, especially in a house where my husband is up to date on the latest trends and spends more money than I care to know on electronic devices and applications. The more I embraced the inevitability of screens in my home, the less stressed I would be about them. That being said, I am a staunch supporter of finding a balance to embrace the natural creativity of my kids.