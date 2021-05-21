WATCH: Mesmerizing Video of Golfers Brooks Koepka And Rory McIlroy Walking Wholly In Sync is Breaking Brains on Twitter
Although their play on the course was very different, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy looked eerily similar Thursday afternoon. During the first round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina, Koepka was tied for the lead with a three-under 69, while McIlroy shot a less impressive 75. But the most remarkable moment of their rounds came when the star golfers robotically walked around the green to line up their putts.www.mediaite.com