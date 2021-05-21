WATCH: Mesmerizing Video of Golfers Brooks Koepka And Rory McIlroy Walking Wholly In Sync is Breaking Brains on Twitter

Koepka also looked beefier at the PGA Championship than he has been in the past. Compare it to two years ago when he lost weight for an ESPN photoshoot. The goatee seemed to be working for Koepka. He shot a 3-under 69 in the first round at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. He was at the top of the leaderboard for most of the second day on Friday. What’s impressive is that Koepka is still recovering from knee surgery and around six months away from being at 100 percent. You would hardly know it by checking his scorecard.